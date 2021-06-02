Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

