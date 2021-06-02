Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 27,961 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,961 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.