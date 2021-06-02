Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 85,252 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.02% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,238 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 523.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $48.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65.

