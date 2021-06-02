Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.88). 400,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 390,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

