Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman Sells 1,000 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 126,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.