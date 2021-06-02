KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.44 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, KickToken has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01021235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.15 or 0.09727285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092077 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,120,755,297 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.