KickToken Trading 58.1% Higher This Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. KickToken has a total market cap of $37.14 million and $2.16 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.01017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.17 or 0.09501189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051127 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,121,679,715 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.