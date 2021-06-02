Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.60

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.58, with a volume of 155586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.43.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$21.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

