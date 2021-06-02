Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.32% of Kilroy Realty worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $602,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after acquiring an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

