Kimberly Hammonds Sells 6,677 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $280,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 569,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,536. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -151.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tenable by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

