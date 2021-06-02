Kind Ads Token (KIND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $168.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $187,969.52 and approximately $168.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.01033527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.68 or 0.09627150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

