Kind Ads Token Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $207,501.70 and $19.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Profile

KIND is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

