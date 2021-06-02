Kineko (KKO) Price Tops $0.77

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $92,816.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00187413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.01076725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.24 or 1.00123005 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032439 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,399,824 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

