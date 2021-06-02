Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 73 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,265.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

