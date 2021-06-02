Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

