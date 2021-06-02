Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. 182,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,519,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

