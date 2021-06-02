Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. 228,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.62.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

