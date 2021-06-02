Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.1% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.62.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.67. 62,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,641. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

