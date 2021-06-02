Kinloch Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kinloch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 2.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $1,412,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 141,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,792. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

