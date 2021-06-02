Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 192,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $397.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.