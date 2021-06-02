Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. 88,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.