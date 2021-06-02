Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Shares Down 0.7%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. 3,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII)

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

