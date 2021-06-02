KLAYswap Protocol Price Reaches $28.27 on Top Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $220.09 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $28.27 or 0.00074993 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00283923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00186433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.36 or 0.01183974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,611.47 or 0.99763840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032855 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

