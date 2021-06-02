Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $31.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00286103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00188165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.01257709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.46 or 1.00531087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,585,252,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,654,089 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

