Klever Reaches One Day Volume of $3.09 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $215.83 million and $3.09 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00282141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00188359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.12 or 0.01067313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.45 or 1.00318825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

