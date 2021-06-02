Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Up 0.1%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 363.25 ($4.75). 5,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 103,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kooth Company Profile (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

