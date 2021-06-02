Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.23% of Koppers worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

