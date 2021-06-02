Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $475.97 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Kusama has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $591.08 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $475.97 or 0.01256159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00282332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00186137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.68 or 1.00214982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.