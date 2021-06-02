Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Market Capitalization Reaches $647.64 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $647.64 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00081986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.65 or 0.01025199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.36 or 0.09527103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

