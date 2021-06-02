Kylin Trading 38.4% Lower This Week (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.14 or 0.01026372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.01 or 0.09583049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00051357 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,270,420 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.