L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.50. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 50,988 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $197.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.