L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.50. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 50,988 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $197.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.
L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
