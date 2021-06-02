Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings of $7.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $4.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $648.99. 913,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.35. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.