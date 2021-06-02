Lambda Trading Down 15.5% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Lambda has a total market cap of $66.89 million and $6.48 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01037508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.18 or 0.09625831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,203,925 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

