Lamden Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $69,312.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

