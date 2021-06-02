Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

