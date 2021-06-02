Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LNDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

