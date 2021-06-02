Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

LSTR stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

