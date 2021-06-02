Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 4.1%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.78. 6,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 684,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 in the last quarter.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.