Laura R. Landreaux Sells 1,200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.