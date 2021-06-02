LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 310,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $228.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in LCNB by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LCNB by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

