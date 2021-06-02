Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $272,281.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00282088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00186674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.01221180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,737.46 or 0.99727683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.