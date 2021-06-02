Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.86

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.86 and last traded at $198.17, with a volume of 276949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 573.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Lear by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

