Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Shares Down 3.7%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

