Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 43.8% in May

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

