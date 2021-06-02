Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP)’s share price dropped 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.00 and last traded at 1.00. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.50.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

