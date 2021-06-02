Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

NYSE LDOS opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Leidos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Leidos by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Leidos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 10,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

