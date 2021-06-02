Lendefi Price Tops $0.40 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Lendefi has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.83 million and $88,238.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,577,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars.

