Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $349.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.09. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $212.07 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock worth $10,263,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

