Lethean 1-Day Volume Tops $758.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.49 million and $758.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,589.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.63 or 0.07184601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.11 or 0.01851900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00498534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00181859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.66 or 0.00775914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00485185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00433602 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

