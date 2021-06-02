Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692,625 shares during the period. BCE comprises 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of BCE worth $216,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $83,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.